Middlesbrough keen on current PL figure with club’s ideal timeline for Wilder replacement revealed

Middlesbrough are ‘interested’ in Bournemouth’s interim boss Gary O’Neil, says The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Chris Wilder this morning.

He leaves the club after a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City over the weekend, with Boro currently slumped inside the bottom three of the Championship table.

Several names have so far been mentioned alongside the Riverside vacancy, including recently axed Watford boss Rob Edwards.

But The Northern Echo now say that Boro are interested in Bournemouth’s interim boss O’Neil, and that the club want a new, permanent boss in before their trip to Millwall this weekend.

O’Neil, 39, racked up 542 career appearances as a player before moving into coaching, having previously held a role with Liverpool before joining Bournemouth.

He stepped in after Scott Parker’s sacking earlier in the season and he’s since guided the Cherries to a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, lifting them up into 13th in the process.

O’Neil a good potential appointment for Boro?

It certainly looks like it would be. He’s shown a lot of promise in his early days in temporary charge of Bournemouth, but they remain very early days.

O’Neil hasn’t technically held a managerial job before. Although he’s doing well as interim manager of Bournemouth, taking on a job the scale of the one at the Riverside is another question.

And given his decent showing with the Cherries, they might well be keen on handing him the permanent job, especially so with Middlesbrough now being linked.

It’s a frantic time in the managerial market with a number of clubs possibly vying for the same names, so Boro will have to act fast to get the man they want.