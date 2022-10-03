Luton Town figure confirms new Huddersfield Town star was on their radar in the summer

Luton Town assistant manager Chris Cohen has confirmed Huddersfield Town’s Jack Rudoni was a player they had their eyes on in the summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town ended up winning the race to sign Rudoni from AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

The young midfielder had starred for the Dons despite their relegation to League Two. His form put him at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation over the course of the window, and it was the Terriers who ended up bringing him in.

He’s made a good impression at the John Smith’s Stadium too, performing well despite the club’s struggles.

Now, ahead of Huddersfield Town’s trip to Luton Town, the Hatters’ assistant manager has admitted Rudoni was a player they looked at themselves.

As quoted by Luton Today, Chris Cohen stated he was among those eyed by the club before, saying.

“Yes, he was someone that we looked at,” he replied when quizzed on the matter.

“But if I gave you a list of players that we looked at, we’d be here for a long time

“He’s a good player, a good young player that did well at Wimbledon, and has obviously chosen to go up there, so good luck to him.

“He looks like a good player from everything that we’ve seen, but hopefully we’ll know a bit more about him than maybe other clubs do in terms of seeing him a lot last year, and we can negate his and their threats.”

Keeping Rudoni quiet…

If Luton Town can prevent the youngster from getting into his rhythm, they’ll be along the right path to a successful night at the office when the Terriers visit Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Cohen and co should see this as a good chance to make it three wins in a row too.

Huddersfield Town have been poor this season and the appointment of Mark Fotheringham wasn’t met with instant success as they fell to defeat at the hands of Paul Ince’s Reading at the weekend.

They’ll be determined to get a win under their belts sooner rather than later, though it will be down to Luton Town to keep key forces like Rudoni quiet and send the Terriers back to Yorkshire with nothing to show for their efforts.