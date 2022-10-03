Latest Watford news: Ex-boss linked with shock Championship return, youngster wanted by Portsmouth + more

Watford claimed their first win under new manager Slaven Bilic yesterday, thumping Stoke City 4-0.

It makes for a blistering start to life in the Watford dugout for Bilic, who replaced Rob Edwards just last week.

But it doesn’t seem like Edwards will be out of action for long. He was linked to the Cardiff City job soon after his Watford exit, but now reports claim that he’s in line to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

Wilder was dismissed this morning after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry City over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Watford youngster Myles Roberts has been linked with League One duo Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers.

The young shot-stopper is currently on loan with non-league side Welling, but Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (02.10.22, page 61) that the youngster is now being eyed up by Pompey and Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

And lastly, speaking after claiming his first win in charge, Bilic discussed one of the factor behind his decision to join Watford.

He says that the club’s Premier League and Championship experience is ‘one of the reasons’ why he took on the job – Bilic’s own Premier League and Championship experience could yet bring the best out of this side.

He said:

“The good thing about this squad is that this isn’t a Premier League team that went down and they now have to learn about the Championship – that’s one of the reasons why I came here.

“We have many players, 80 per cent, who have played 50, 100, 200 games in the Premier League and have also played 50 games in the Championship, and you can’t buy that. That is great experience.”

Up next for the Hornets is a home game v Swansea City on Wednesday night, with kick off at 7:45pm.