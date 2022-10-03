Kompany explains Burnley selection decision which left a few fans surprised ahead of Cardiff City game

Vincent Kompany has defended his decision to bring Charlie Taylor back into the starting line up for the draw v Cardiff City over the weekend.

Burnley headed to Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Clarets were left frustrated all day, having struggled in the first half before taking a second half lead through Nathan Tella, only to lose that lead in injury time.

The points were shared on the day. Before the game though, there was a bit of discussion online regarding Kompany’s decision to bring Taylor back into the starting side.

Jordan Beyer impressed alongside Taylor Harwood-Bellis in his first start for the club v Bristol City before the international break, with Taylor having been left out that game.

But Taylor started over Beyer who didn’t come off the bench on Saturday, and speaking to the club about that, Kompany said:

“We are going to need everyone; I don’t want to get tangled up in something that isn’t anything more than just using all members of the squad, based on the fitness of the players and the opposition.

“We have lost a big chunk of our squad to internationals; they have come back, and we are preparing for a game with very little information about today’s opponent.

“So, bringing an experienced player like Charlie back into the side today is never a bad thing.”