‘It’s not looking good’ – Luton Town v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Luton Town host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The games are coming thick and fast in the Championship with Luton Town and Huddersfield Town back in action at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will be looking for a third straight victory and will fancy their chances on home soil under the floodlights. An accomplished performance at Hull City on Friday saw them move to within just two points of a play-off position, as the confidence continues to build under Nathan Jones.

There was no new-manager bounce for Huddersfield Town last weekend as they slumped to defeat at Reading in Mark Fotheringham’s first game in charge. The Terriers are languishing in 23rd, a far cry from their play-off exploits in the last campaign, and Fotheringham has his work cut out to turn things around.

Here a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“It feels as if Luton Town have begun to turn the screw in recent weeks and look a lot more like the side who made the play-offs last season. They have lost just one of their last seven and the confidence is growing, whether they can force their way into the top-six again remains to be seen, but they are heading in the right direction.

“Things don’t get any easier for Huddersfield Town and they could do without a tough midweek trip to Kenilworth Road, new boss Fotheringham may need time to work his magic but they need to put a run together soon if they want to move up the table.

“Although this league can be unpredictable at times, I don’t see any surprises happening in this one. The Hatters will want to avenge their play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town back in May and I think they will do so comfortably.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Huddersfield Town

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

James Ray

“The appointment of Fotheringham as Huddersfield Town boss is one that has already been judged, even before their defeat to Reading at the weekend.

“He might need time to get settled in his ways as a first-team boss, but it’s not looking good for the club. The issue is that the Terriers need the results to start coming now as they fight to avoid getting cut adrift in the Championship relegation zone.

“I can’t see that turnaround in form coming yet though.

“Luton Town are looking strong again and now that they’ve moved up to 9th, some of the nerves at Kenilworth Road should have been settled. Another win here will do just that too, and I think they’ll get it.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Huddersfield Town