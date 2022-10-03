‘It’s a blow’ – Wilder comments on Middlesbrough star’s untimely suspension

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on Isaiah Jones’ suspension in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough continue to struggle this season and were comfortably beaten by bottom of the league Coventry City at the weekend. They sit in 22nd position after 11 games played, winning just twice in that time.

They will need to bounce back quickly, and face Birmingham City at the Riverside in their next outing on Wednesday evening. However, they will need to do this without the help of their star man Jones.

The right wing-back has been the first-choice since the start of last season, but was left out on Saturday with the experienced Tommy Smith deputising in that position. Jones was introduced and received a yellow card, meaning he will miss the clash with the Blues in midweek.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder revealed he will be missed, but they should not be reliant on Jones.

“It’s a blow but we shouldn’t be relying on a 23-year-old kid for the whole future of the football club,” he said.

“So we have to get on with it.”

A huge blow…

Middlesbrough’s main threats this season have been their wing-backs and so Jones being suspended does come as a huge blow, especially when the side are out of form, they need all the help they can get.

Having left Jones out at the weekend, it showed they don’t have a like for like replacement to come in when needed and so they could struggle without their star player against Birmingham City in just a couple of days time.

Smith could start again, but he is not used to the up and down demands of a right-wing back and so Anfernee Dijksteel could be preferred.