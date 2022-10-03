‘I don’t think they’ll have what it takes…’ – Bristol City v Coventry City prediction: The72

Bristol City host Coventry City in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

It has been a relatively inconsistent start to the campaign for the Robins and they will be surely aiming to end their recent poor run of form, losing their previous three league fixtures.

The Sky Blues currently sit rock bottom of the league. However, with two games in hand and a crucial win against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough last time out, there is still plenty of opportunities for Mark Robins side to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

Despite their league position, Coventry City have picked up five points in three fixtures and have also kept two clean sheets, which is something that has eluded Bristol City in recent matches.

Ahead of this tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Will Gregory

“This fixture is a crucial one for two sides that have struggled for consistency in the opening matches of the campaign.

“Coventry City come into this one the in-form side, with a win against Middlesbrough undoubtedly boosting the morale in the squad.

“Viktor Gyokeres has still been able to find the net three times so far for the Sky Blues despite their league form and could potentially pile the misery on a Bristol City side that have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Coventry City

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City remain a real threat in the Championship. They’re in scoring form right now but they just can’t seem to keep a clean sheet at the other end.

“Coventry City will go into this one with a bit of confidence after their win over Boro, but I don’t think they’ll have what it takes to leave Ashton Gate will all three points.

“The Robins will definitely be the favourites here and I reckon they’ll return to winning ways – it certainly won’t be easy though.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Coventry City