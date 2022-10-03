Former Middlesbrough defender believes Chris Wilder ‘would have turned it around’ after sacking

Middlesbrough’s former defender Sol Bamba has said he believes Chris Wilder would have turned around Boro’s fortunes after their decision to relieve him of his duties on Monday.

Middlesbrough’s decision to sack Wilder comes after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign at the Riverside.

Boro currently sit in the relegation zone after 11 games, a far cry away from the promotion fight many tipped them to be a part of before the season started.

Now though, amid Middlesbrough’s move to part ways with Wilder, ex-Boro defender has moved to back his former boss.

After praising Wilder for his coaching pedigree in both the Championship and the Premier League, Bamba said it was not down to his qualities as a manager but just having a bad start to the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, here’s what he had to say:

“I think it’s just a bad start to the season really. I’m sure he would have turned it around.

“For some reason the chairman decided to move on, and all we can do is respect his decision. Like I said before it’s a business unfortunately so he’ll be the first to understand if they haven’t won enough football matches.”

A risk worth taking?

Everyone knows Wilder’s pedigree in the Championship and above.

He was a big success at Sheffield United and with Oxford United and Northampton Town before that. His appointment as Boro boss looked like one that could have brought Premier League football back to Teesside. However, he ultimately fell short of expectations and after a poor start to the season, the club hierarchy deemed it time for change.

Could he have turned it around? Maybe. He’s a proven success in the league and the quality is in the ranks to rise up the table.

It seems that the right time has come for a change though. If Middlesbrough want to get back in the fight at the upper-end of the division, their best bet seems making a change now rather than holding out in hope of a turnaround under Wilder.