Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker and 67-year-old keen on Hull City job – Tigers’ position revealed

Hull City’s vacant managerial post is of interest to both Robbie Keane and Avram Grant, a report from Hull Live has said.

Hull City made the decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze last week.

It came after the Tigers’ form dropped away following a promising start to the new season. Expectations are high at the MKM Stadium after a busy summer window though, so Acun Ilicali has opted for a change in boss.

It’s a project that looks an attractive prospect for managers hunting for a job. Now, two interested parties have emerged.

Hull Live states that former Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough no.2 Robbie Keane and ex-Chelsea and West Ham manager Avram Grant are both keen on the vacant post.

Nothing else is said on Keane, though the report does say 67-year-old Grant will not be under consideration.

Two left-field names…

Keane will be known to English football fans largely down to his playing career, though he has delved into coaching since retiring. He spent time as Jonathan Woodgate’s assistant manager at Middlesbrough and held the same role under Mick McCarthy with the Republic of Ireland.

However, he’s certainly not a household name in the coaching/managerial world yet, so it would be a surprise appointment.

As for Grant, he’ll be known for his previous managerial spells in the Premier League, boasting masses of experience in the dugout. His best managerial days look to be behind him though, given that he was last in the game as a technical director of Indian side NorthEast United back in 2018.

Plenty of names are being mentioned though, so it will be interesting to see just who takes charge of Hull City.