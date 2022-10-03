Ex-Premier League boss discussed by ambitious Hull City hierarchy, but a move is unlikely

Hull City’s discussions over their next boss saw Sean Dyche mentioned, Hull Live has revealed, though a move for the 51-year-old is not on the agenda.

Hull City made the decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze on the day of their game with Luton Town last Friday.

Although the timing of the sacking raised eyebrows, it’s a decision many expected the Tigers to make after their form fell away under the Georgian following a busy summer of recruitment.

It means the Tigers are currently riding the Championship managerial merry-go-round, with eight sackings now made after Middlesbrough opted to part ways with Chris Wilder on Monday morning.

Now though, an update has emerged on Hull City’s hunt for a new manager.

Hull Live reports that former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a name that was mentioned during discussions. However, a move is not on the agenda as the 51-year-old weighs up his options and holds onto hope of a return to the game in the Premier League.

Hunting a new boss…

Acun Ilicali’s ambition is clear to see. The Tigers enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, bringing in a whole host of players who were arguably deserving of moves to a higher level.

The next appointment will need to match his vision for the future too.

Dyche would certainly have been one that raised eyebrows given his reputation in the game, so it’s not a surprise to learn that he was mentioned but won’t be pursued as a serious target.

If the next manager can get the best out this squad, Hull City could be a side to watch over the second half of the season.