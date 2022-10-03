Crystal Palace and Leicester City among teams looking at Sheffield United defender

Premier League trio Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are ‘tracking‘ Sheffield United full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies, Football Insider claim.

Norrington-Davies, 23, has been a standout performer for Championship leaders Sheffield United this season.

The Welsh international has featured in all 11 of his side’s Championship fixtures so far this campaign, becoming a key player under Paul Heckingbottom after a mixed season last time round.

And now Football Insider have claimed that Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are all keen on the young full-back, and that the trio are ‘sending scouts to regularly keep tabs on Norrington-Davies’.

Sheffield United have seen a number of their payers attract interest so far this season, with the main one being Sander Berge who was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Club Brugge this summer.

Norrington-Davies going nowhere?

Norrington-Davies has become a really important player under Heckingbottom. His pace and athleticism offers a lot down the flank, but the Welshman is also solid defensively.

Sheffield United though stood firm by their Berge stance in the summer – they won’t sell him unless their valuation is met, and even then they seem reluctant to sell.

Expect the Blades to apply the same stance on Norrington-Davies and indeed any other player that attracts Premier League suitors this season, given the South Yorkshire team’s promotion charge.

But for Norrington-Davies, seeing the likes of Palace and Leicester being linked will only come as a compliment to the youngster, who endured a pretty difficult season last time round in the Championship.

Up next for the Blades is a home game v QPR tomorrow night.