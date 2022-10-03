Beale provides injury update on key QPR trio

QPR manager Michael Beale has issued an injury update on first-team trio Jake Clarke-Salter, Rob Dickie and Kenneth Paal in an interview which appears on West London Sport.

QPR have enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, sitting in fifth place after 11 games played, winning five, drawing three and losing three during that time.

They travel to fellow promotion-chasers and early league leaders Sheffield United in midweek, and supporters will have been sweating over the fitness of three important players.

Both Clarke-Salter and Paal had come off injured in the 2-1 win over Bristol City at the weekend, but both will be welcomed back into the first-team fold for Tuesday’s clash at Bramall Lane. Whilst Dickie, who has been out of action for the past three weeks will also return.

“Kenneth has recovered, Jake has recovered Rob Dickie is back and there are no other issues,” said Beale.

“He is tough, is Kenneth. He’s alright. It was just a knock. If he was on the other side of the pitch he would have played on, but because he was so close to me I could see from his facial expressions he was struggling a bit.”

Despite the trio having recovered there is no update as to whether Beale will risk Clarke-Salter, Dickie and Paal from the off against the Blades.

A huge boost for QPR…

QPR need to have their best and most important players fit and at Beale’s disposal if they are to maintain their current form and continue to push for a top six finish. Therefore having Clarke-Salter, Dickie and Paal available is a huge boost.

They do have players who can come in and deputise without significantly weakening the side, but travelling to Sheffield United promises to be a tough task regardless and so Beale will be thankful to see the trio return.

They face possibly the most difficult game in the division on Tuesday and their season won’t be defined in these sorts of fixtures. Yet if they can get a point or put in a solid performance at Bramall Lane this will bode well for the remainder of the campaign, and the aforementioned trio will be central to helping them achieve this.