Beale hails ‘excellent’ QPR trio after Bristol City win + provides injury updates on Clarke-Salter and Paal

QPR claimed an impressive 2-1 win away at Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

QPR headed to Ashton Gate on Saturday, and they returned to west London with all three points after putting in a commanding performance against the Robins.

Goals from Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts in the first half handed them the lead with former QPR favourite Nahki Wells pulling one back for the visitors on the hour mark.

The R’s held on the for the victory, but it didn’t come without its casualties – Jake Clarke-Salter was brought off after an hour on his return to the side whilst Kenneth Paal was one of a few players brought off late on.

Speaking to the club, Beale said:

“It was just cramp for Jake – that was his first competitive game in a long time.

“He’s trained well and played for our Under-21s, but there is nothing quite like first-team football. He has cramp and Kenneth had a dead leg.”

Nevertheless, it doesn’t take away from what was a big win for Beale’s QPR side. The R’s have lost just one of their last seven in the league, sitting in 5th place of the table ahead of this week’s midweek fixtures.

And Beale had special praise for three of his players after the Bristol City win.

“We wanted to be compact and we then wanted to play quickly through our front three,” he said. “I thought Ilias [Chair], Chrissy [Willock] and Tyler [Roberts] – were excellent as well.

“I felt it was going to be a case of who was more lethal on the day. Our front three were fantastic today.”