Alex Crook shares interesting details behind Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough sacking

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough exit was ‘inevitable’, and that the 55-year-old didn’t ‘get the funds he expected’ in the summer transfer window.

Middlesbrough parted ways with Wilder this morning. It comes after a 1-0 defeat away at Coventry City on Saturday which keeps Boro in the bottom three of the Championship table.

Several names have already been linked with the job, including former Watford boss Rob Edwards and former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

But taking to Twitter, Crook has given some more insight into Wilder’s Boro dismissal.

He says that Wilder wasn’t given the transfer funding he was expecting in the summer, despite the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, and that some players were signed without Wilder’s approval.

Wilder departure from #Boro inevitable. Did not get the funds he expected after Spence/Tavernier sales. Also believe some players were signed without his say-so. https://t.co/Rr9EWoKPbw — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 3, 2022

A tough job to come into…

The Middlesbrough opening is definitely an attractive one, but it’s an extremely difficult one to come into for whoever takes it on.

Expectations are high for the club. After a summer of spending – albeit perhaps not as much spending a Wilder wanted – owner Steve Gibson will have high hopes for this season even, so his next managerial appointment will be a key one.

Hearing these details might deter a few managers. But we never know the full details of what goes on behind the scenes.

Gibson isn’t afraid to sack managers at this time of the year and he’s done it again, but perhaps Wilder had already run his course at the Riverside.

Boro return to action at home to Birmingham City on Wednesday night in what will be a really tough game for managerless Middlesbrough.