3 realistic replacements Sheffield United should eye up amid Rhys Norrington-Davies’ Premier League links

Sheffield United man Rhys Norrington-Davies is said to be attracting transfer interest from the Premier League ahead of January.

Sheffield United’s versatile Welshman has emerged as a target for Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

That’s according to Football Insider, who say the top-flight trio are all keeping an eye on Norrington-Davies amid his strong performances at club level for the Blades and on the international stage with Rob Page’s Wales.

With that in mind, we have picked out three realistic replacements Sheffield United should eye in case he moves on…

Ryan Manning

Manning has been a standout player for Swansea City in the early stages of this season and could be an ideal replacement for Norrington-Davies.

Like the former Stoke City and Luton Town loan man, Manning can play as a left-back, left wing-back or a left-sided centre-back. His deal is up next summer too, and the Swans have been susceptible to losing key players when their deals expire before.

He would certainly be a great option when taking his Championship experience and leadership under consideration too.

Luke Thomas

Thomas wouldn’t be a permanent addition given that he looks destined for a bright future at Leicester City.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled for game time this season and could benefit from a spell on loan with a side like Sheffield United to aid his development. He too can play anywhere on the left but isn’t as natural in a centre-back role, though it could be one he’s trained into.

A loan may not make for a favourable replacement, but he’d be an impressive addition nonetheless.

Chima Okoroji

This is a little more left-field, though the Blades have shown they’re willing to dip into the European market with the signing of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

German-born Englishman Okoroji has found most of his game time in 2.Bundesliga, managing 12 assists in 91 games from primarily left-back. He can push on as a wing-back too though or fill in as a centre-back in a back three too though.

He may be one that takes a bit more development and time to settle but the 25-year-old could be an intriguing option to provide some more cover and competition for Max Lowe if Norrington-Davies was to exit.