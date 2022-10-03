3 out-of-work managers who could be a good fit for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have made the decision to sack Chris Wilder this morning, after a run of less than satisfactory results over the course of this season.

Middlesbrough released a club statement confirming the decision, with Leo Percovich taking the reigns with the guidance of Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.

Pressure has been building on Wilder after picking up just two wins in 11 games this season. They sit in 22nd position and could be bottom if Huddersfield Town and Coventry City below them win their games in hand.

But who will the Teessiders have on their radar as his replacement?

Here, we look at three out-of-work candidates Middlesbrough should consider…

Scott Parker

Depending on whether Parker wants to drop back down to the Championship, he could prove an exciting prospect for Middlesbrough.

Out of work after being sacked from Bournemouth earlier in the season, he has also shown his worth in the second tier having managed both Fulham and Bournemouth and achieved promotion with both clubs.

Rob Edwards

Perhaps unlucky to lose his post at Watford and deserves another crack at the Championship. The way Edwards wants to play isn’t too dissimilar to Wilder and so the player and system would only have to tweak slightly if the former Hornets and Forest Green Rovers boss was to join.

He is a promising young coach and could provide chairman Steve Gibson with a different avenue to explore and a different direction to go in.

Sean Dyche

After being relieved of his duties as Burnley boss, Dyche is available and is likely wanting to get back into management as quickly as possible.

He knows what it takes to get out of the division having achieved promotion with the Clarets on two occasions and could be a strong option for Boro to consider.

However, his style of play is vastly different to Wilder’s and so it could be a difficult to adapt. Yet on paper, it does look like the Middlesbrough team may be suited to how Dyche wants to play.