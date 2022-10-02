Steve Bruce quizzed on his future at West Brom after miserable Swansea City defeat

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says he doesn’t ‘expect any reassurances’ from the Baggies hierarchy after yesterday’s home defeat v Swansea City.

West Brom went into the September international break without a win in their previous five Championship outings.

It was hoped that a two week break would give Bruce and his players time to regather, and find a way back to winning ways ahead of what was a winnable fixture at home to Swansea in the Championship.

But West Brom made a mess of things yesterday – they found themselves behind at half-time before clawing back and taking an unexpected lead with 25 minutes to go, but for a late Swans comeback sending the points back to South Wales.

The final whistle brought about loud dissatisfaction in The Hawthorns and when pressed about his future after the game, Bruce told BirminghamLive:

“I don’t expect any reassurances. I’ll get on with the job, of what I’ve been given, and I’ll try and turn it around as best I can. I’m still convinced that we will be able to do that, but at the minute it’s tough.”

Time for Bruce to go?

To be sitting in 21st place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season is more than poor from Bruce.

And the thing is, he has some really good players at his disposal, but they’re just not performing under his watch.

Players like John Swift who hit double double figures for both goals and assists last season, and for a struggling Reading side too – he looks at a loss playing in this Baggies side and that responsibility has to lie with the manager.

Although Bruce is about as experienced as they come in the Championship, West Brom need someone with more contemporary ideas to keep up with the rest of the second tier roster.

Games coming up against Preston North End and Luton Town could well dictate Bruce’s future at West Brom.