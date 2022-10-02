Preston North End looking at Cambridge United and Morecambe strikers ahead of January

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale watched both Cambridge United’s Sam Smith and Morecambe’s Cole Stockton in action over the international break, Alan Nixon has revealed.

Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (02.10.22, page 61) that Preston North End are looking for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, and that Lilywhites director Ridsdale was on a scouting mission over the international break.

It’s said that Ridsdale watched both Smith, 24, and Stockton, 28, in action.

Cambridge United striker Smith has been a driving force behind his side’s strong start to the League One campaign with four goals to his name in 11 League One appearances this season.

Last season, the ex-Reading man scored 15 in League One.

Stockton meanwhile is yet to get off the mark in League One for Morecambe this season, despite his impressive showing last time round.

He netted 23 times in League One last season, helping Morecambe to beat the drop. This time round though, he sees his side currently sitting in last place.

Preston North End claimed their sixth goalless draw of the season yesterday. They drew with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, leaving them in 14th place of the Championship table and with only three goals to their name so far this season.

Preston coming up short…

After a clear out at the end of last season, followed by a fairly decent showing in the summer transfer window, many expected Preston to be in and around the top half of the Championship table this season.

And they’re in the mid-table pack, but they look nowhere near challenging for a spot any higher in the standings.

To have only scored three goals so far this season is a alarming, and it’s only compensated by the club’s defensive record (four conceded in 11 Championship games).

Emil Riis isn’t firing right now and so Lowe and Ridsdale will surely be looking for a new striker in January.

Stockton was impressive last season and with Morecambe looking like relegation fodder, he might fancy a move. But his club may well be unwilling to let him leave given their league position.

And Smith looks a decent option, but he’s a bit younger and less experienced than Stockton.

Preston return to action v West Brom in midweek.