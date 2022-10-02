Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers checking out Watford starlet

According to Alan Nixon, (The Sun on Sunday 02.10.22, page 61), League One duo Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers are checking out Watford youngster Myles Roberts.

Both interested sides face contrasting fortunes in the table. Portsmouth are on the fringes of the play-off picture whilst Bristol Rovers are already in the relegation places.

Watford youngster Roberts is currently on loan at National League South outfit Welling United where Nixon says he is being checked out by the League One duo.

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for Portsmouth? Linvoy Primus Dejan Stefanovic

Myles Roberts – a man in demand

20-year-old Roberts started his football journey with hometown club Reading before being snapped up by Watford in January 2020.

His time with the Hornets has seen him gain experience on loan. This experience has been at non-league sides Wingate FC, Concord Rangers and Welling United.

His time with the Wings is due to end in May, the youngster being on a season-long loan at the club.

His time there so far has seen the sought-after goalkeeper make ten appearances, conceding 13 times. Amongst those ten appearances have been three clean sheets.

Nixon states in The Sun on Sunday that Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers ‘are watching’ him due to what he terms are ‘his impressive performances’.

Thoughts?

A good youngster, putting in impressive performances is always going to be on the radar of clubs.

Lower league sides such as Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers will have their scouts out every weekend so it should come as no surprise Roberts is in their sights.

The rationale behind each club having interest in Roberts is unknown. However, young players come at a premium and good ones even more so.

There is also the bonus of his contract being up next summer and this might be something that both clubs have on their minds.

A season playing first-team football, even though it is in English football’s sixth-tier competition, should not be discounted.

Roberts will come out of this loan spell a better player and a much more rounded goalkeeper.It could be a sensible move by both clubs to be keeping tabs on him.