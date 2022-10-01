West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City with trio still sidelined but midfielder in line for debut

West Brom host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom will go in search of a first win in five league outings when they host Swansea City today.

Steve Bruce is coming under pressure from fans to deliver results, with his side currently sat in 21st place of the table compared to the Swans who sit in 16th.

Russell Martin’s side went into last month’s international break in some decent form having won two of their last three, only losing to league leaders Sheffield United.

West Brom team news

There’s not much to report in terms of team news for West Brom, other than recent arrival Tom Rogic being in contention to feature – Bruce says the Australian will feature in the matchday squad today.

Kyle Bartley missed the last outing v Norwich City and it remains to be seen whether the under-fire centre-back will return today.

Elsewhere, Daryl Dike (thigh), Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (ACL) remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Pieters

Townsend

O’Shea

Furlong

Molumby

Livermore

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Grant

West Brom looked much more solid v Norwich City in their last outing. Expect Bruce to name an unchanged back-line form that game, and a largely unchanged side.

One potential change he could make is bringing Karlan Grant back into the starting line up in place of Brandon Thomas-Asante, with Grant offering a bit more experience than Thomas-Asante who can make a real impact coming on late in games.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.