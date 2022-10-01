Swansea City team news and predicted XI to face West Brom with defender and midfielder both out

Swansea City travel to West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

The Swans will be looking to build upon their convincing 3-0 win against struggling Hull City after what has been an inconsistent start to the season.

Russell Martin’s side have been disciplined defensively recently, keeping two clean sheets in their last four fixtures.

It has been a poor start to the campaign for the Baggies who currently sit just above the relegation zone. Despite bringing proven Championship talents such as Jed Wallace and John Swift, the West Midlands side will be looking to get back to winning ways if they want to compete for promotion.

A win for Swansea City would see them move towards a play-off place, whilst West Brom would move away from the relegation zone if they are able to pick up all three points.

Swansea City team news

Youngster Joel Latibeaudiere is unavailable, sustaining a serious shoulder injury against Millwall in August.

Liam Walsh is months away from being in contention for the first team, picking up an injury during a pre-season friendly against Haverfordwest County.

Experienced midfielder Joe Allen may also be questionable after injuring his hamstring in the Swans’ previous fixture against Hull City.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Benda (GK)

Wood

Naughton

Cabango

Sorinola

Cundle

Grimes

Manning

Cooper

Obafemi

Piroe

Despite some uninspired results, Swansea City have still played some solid football and may be back to winning ways with two wins in their last three games. The partnership of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi have also got off to a shaky start but they still pose a threat to any defence in the Championship.

It could be all to play for in a fixture between two sides that have performed below expectations so far this season.

The match kicks off at 15:00pm this afternoon.