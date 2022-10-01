Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Preston North End with key strikers still unavailable

Sunderland return to league action this weekend, hosting Preston North End this afternoon.

The Black Cats have hit the ground running this season and after ten games and the international break, they sit 5th in the second-tier.

Tony Mowbray has managed to maintain the club’s momentum and the feel-good factor surrounding the club and it’s fans is something fans haven’t really experienced for a number of years.

Preston North End are the best defensive team in the league so far, but also the worst attacking side, which makes this encounter an interesting one. Ryan Lowe’s side have the quality to cause Sunderland issues, but they’ll have to be on the top of their game if they want to come away with all three points this weekend.

Sunderland team news

Ellis Simms will be not be available and it will be down to parent club Everton to scan the injury.

Dennis Cirkin has returned to training and will be competing with Aji Alese for a starting spot on Saturday. However, Ross Stewart remains out and the top goalscorer will be a huge miss for the Black Cats.

Costa Rican international Jewison Bennette will return to the north east later this week, but heavy game-load will rule him out of this one. Abdoullah Ba picked up a knock whilst away with France, so his availability is doubtful.

Daniel Ballard is also still sidelined following his injury suffered against QPR.

Niall Huggins remains sidelined with a longer-term injury too.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

O’Nien

Batth

Alese

Clarke

Evans (C)

Neil

Gooch

Pritchard

Roberts

Diallo

With Simms set to miss out again, Sunderland will have to rely on someone filling that striker role.

Amad Diallo has looked bright from his substitute appearances so far, so there’s a chance he could be first in line to start this weekend. Failing this, expect Mowbray to opt for Elliot Embleton in a false nine system.

Alese has performed well in Cirkin’s absence so there’s every chance Mowbray will opt for Alese instead against Preston North End this time around too.

The game kicks off at 15:00pm later this afternoon.