Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Wigan Athletic with duo set to return

Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

It’s a clash between the top two from League One last season, as the Latics make the trip further west to face the managerless Millers.

Former boss Paul Warne joined Derby County last week, leaving Rotherham United without a man in charge for the first game after the international break. The Yorkshire side, who sit in an impressive 8th position, will be lead by experienced pros Richard Wood and Lee Peltier, who have taken charge of training this week.

As for Wigan Athletic, they have also had a great start to the season, sitting in 12th place, one point behind this weekend’s opponents, who they will be looking to leapfrog.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Before the international break, wing-back Shane Ferguson and striker Tom Eaves were doubtful, however did train before their game against Middlesbrough.

Ferguson featured for the Northern Ireland national team over the September break, and should be in contention to face the Latics.

Other than that, the Millers look set to have a rather fit squad for their first game without a manager.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Wood

Harding

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Bramall

Ogbene

Washingt0n

Jamie Lindsay could make a rare start to replace Ben Wiles in midfield in what may be the only change from the 0-0 draw at Boro.

Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy will look to carry on their impeccable form from before the international break as Rotherham United themselves will want to keep their three game unbeaten streak going.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm this afternoon.