QPR team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City with duo potentially returning to the side

QPR travel to Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR return to action against a free-scoring Bristol City side today.

The R’s went into the international break in 6th place of the Championship table after a run of just one defeat in their last season.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City meanwhile went into the break in 9th place of the table, having lost their last two in the league.

QPR team news

Jake Clarke-Salter and Luke Amos could both make their returns to the side today, with both having returned to training over the international break.

Michael Beale said earlier this week that centre-back Rob Dickie is set to miss out the next two Championship outings, with Taylor Richards still working his way back from injury.

Lyndon Dykes was suffering from illness during the international break but he played in Scotland;s last outing v Ukraine.

1 of 10 Which of these former QPR players cost the most? Steven Caulker Leroy Fer Loic Remy Chris Samba

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Balogun

Laird

Johansen

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Roberts

Clarke-Salter and Amos likely won’t be rushed back into the side, and with no new injury concerns, Beale should name an unchanged side from the one that drew with Stoke City last time out.

The R’s were looking good before the break and so there’s no reason for Beale to change anything up.

Tyler Roberts should keep his spot up top with Dykes having suffered from illness recently, and having featured over the international break.

Today’s game at Ashton Gate kicks off at 3pm.