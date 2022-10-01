Preston North End team news and predicted XI to face Sunderland with summer signing back in contention

Preston North End travel to Sunderland this afternoon in Championship action.

Ryan Lowe’s side will be looking to start fresh after the international break and put some form together for the first time this season.

Preston North End don’t leak goals, but unfortunately their attacking talent aren’t really providing much return. In front of around 40,000 supporters, today’s game could be a good place for the Lilywhites to put an end to the slow start they’ve had.

Sunderland aren’t easy competition and Tony Mowbray’s men look up for the Championship challenge after the first ten games. They sit 5th in the league and whilst things are still very tight, the Black Cats are currently showing positive signs.

The Black Cats have got attacking quality, but the absence of Ross Stewart and the doubt of Ellis Simms does slightly lean things towards Preston North End this weekend.

Preston North End team news

Ben Woodburn is set to be available and he could well return to action this weekend against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Bambo Diaby looks to be nearing a return to contention, but as things stand there’s no official confirmation on this. Diaby has had some competitive minutes in preparation, but considering his lengthy time out, it’s unlikely he’ll start.

Other than that, Lowe looks to have the luxury of a full squad to pick from following the international break.

Predicted XI

Woodman (GK)

Storey

Lindsay

Hughes

Whiteman

Browne

McCann

Fernandez

Potts

Maguire

Jakobsen

Lowe will likely keep the same defence that has been performing well so far, but we could see Sean Maguire replace Troy Parrott who is yet to find his shooting boots this season.

Other than that, the Lilywhites side could remain unchanged from their last outing, with the addition of Woodburn on the bench, who could certainly cause Sunderland problems if called upon.

The return of former Liverpool talent definitely improves Preston North End’s attacking options, something they’ve been desperately lacking as of late.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.