Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United as left-sided issues persist

Birmingham City travel to Bramall Lane for a clash with Sheffield United this afternoon.

The international break halted what had been an efficient period for Blues, picking up successive away wins at Preston North End and West Brom before a stalemate with Coventry City at St. Andrew’s last time out.

Now John Eustace’s men return to action against the table-topping Blades, who are on an intimidating run of nine games unbeaten, including four consecutive wins most recently.

Birmingham City will have to be at their very best to earn a result against one of the top sides in the league.

Birmingham City team news

Eustace provided an extensive update on the Blues’ injury situation in Thursday’s press conference.

Among the revelations was that Marc Roberts will be out with a hamstring injury until after the World Cup break.

The ex-Barnsley man sustained the injury in Birmingham’s last away game at West Brom and will cause a selection headache for the head coach with fellow central defenders Nico Gordon and George Friend yet to resume training following their long-standing fitness problems.

Joining Roberts in the medical room for the foreseeable future is Gary Gardner, who will be out for up to a month after seeing a specialist about his calf injury on Monday.

Polish international Przemysław Płacheta is expected to be unavailable for four to five with a shin issue, with another left wing-back option Emmanuel Longelo suffering a knock in an U23s game on Monday. He is to be assessed ahead of the trip to Bramall Lane.

Better news comes in the form of Harlee Dean, who has started training with his teammates for the first time since an injury picked up in a pre-season friendly back in July. The centre back is in contention to make the matchday squad but is very unlikely to start after such a long spell on the sidelines.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Colin

Sanderson

Trusty

Graham

Bielek

Chong

Williams

Bacuna

Hogan

Deeney

It is likely that Eustace names an unchanged team to the one that played out a goalless draw with Coventry City before the international break.

Since the injury to Roberts, Maxime Colin has moved from right wing-back to join Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty in a central-defensive three.

This has seen Josh Williams and Jordan Graham operate in wing-back roles, something we don’t expect to change this weekend especially when considering the knock picked up by Longelo in U23 action.

Hannibal Mejbri is pushing for his first start yet it is hard to see Tahith Chong or Juninho Bacuna being benched after they both showed their counter-attacking abilities in Blues’ brilliant away win at West Brom.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.