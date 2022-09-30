Wycombe Wanderers coach in contention for Colchester United job with announcement imminent

Wycombe Wanderers coach Matt Bloomfield is a contender for the vacant job as Colchester United boss, a report from the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Colchester United have been on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Wayne Brown earlier this month.

The League Two struggles made the decision to bring in a new boss after the clash with Grimsby Town and on Friday morning, the U’s issued a statement revealing that they are set to announce a new head coach ahead of this weekend’s clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Now, amid the announcement, a report from the East Anglian Daily Times has said Matt Bloomfield is among those in the frame for the job.

Bloomfield, who is currently a coach with Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers, is yet to hold a senior managerial role since ending his playing career earlier this year.

He has experience coaching with the Chairboys and has coached in Ipswich Town’s academy before too though.

A new chapter for Bloomfield?

The 38-year-old retired in February and has been coaching as part of Ainsworth’s backroom team since.

His decision to stop playing has opened the door to a new chapter in the dugout, and a move to Colchester United as their new boss would mark a first step into senior management.

As a coach, little is known about him given to his short career on the touchline so far. However, as a player, Bloomfield amassed a huge amount of experience in League One and League Two, emerging as a key leader and talisman at Adams Park.

With an announcement beckoning, it will be interesting to see just who takes the reigns at Colchester United.