Wilder provides injury update on key Middlesbrough trio

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a positive update on the fitness of Chuba Akpom, Zack Steffen and Darragh Lenihan, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough travel to Coventry City on Saturday afternoon where they will be looking to get their first away victory of the season. They have started slowly with just two wins from 10 games, but despite them sitting 22nd in the table, they are just five points off 5th placed Sunderland.

The Teessiders need a victory this weekend and need to put a run together if they have any chance of achieving their goal of reaching the top six. They will have a better chance of getting all three points tomorrow given they could be welcoming back three first-team regulars.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Wilder gave a positive injury update on goalkeeper Zack Steffen, centre-back Darragh Lenihan and striker Chuba Akpom.

“All been back on the grass and working this week so there is a decision to be made over the weekend,” he confirmed.

“They are big players for us, all three of them. To lose two/three of your starters from that Sheffield United game has been quite a big dint for us.”

Liam Roberts has deputised between the sticks in place of Manchester City loanee Steffen, whilst there has been rotation in defence and up front whilst Lenihan and Akpom recover from their respective injuries.

A huge boost for Boro…

With Middlesbrough’s form being very poor as things stand, the three aforementioned first-team regulars returning will certainly help them get back to their best and putting in consistent performances.

However, the three players weren’t part of the first-team last season, and so they still should have had enough in their arsenal to deal with the injuries and be better placed than they are at present. Yet given the players’ impressive performances prior to injury it does look as though they will come in to improve the squad.

Wilder won’t want to rush the trio back into the fold as it could aggravate their injuries further. Akpom has had a tough time with injuries throughout his Middlesbrough career and is looking increasingly like an important player for the club, as are both Lenihan and Steffen for that matter.