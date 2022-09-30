‘Might get an important win here’ – Charlton Athletic v Oxford United prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Oxford United in League One action this weekend.

Charlton Athletic come into this game in need of a win having dropped to 17th place in the League One table.

The Addicks haven’t won in the league since their shock demolition of Plymouth Argyle, who now sit top of the pile after their win over Ipswich Town last weekend. Ben Garner’s side are still undefeated at home though, so they’ll be keen to maintain that status this weekend.

They bid to do so against at Oxford United side that many would have though would be far further up the table.

Karl Robinson’s U’s are down in 19th at the moment, with two consecutive defeats in their last two games putting them only two points above the relegation zone. They’ve lost three out of four on the road this season, so they’ll need to arrest that slide if they want to push back up the table.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Both sides come into this game out of form and in need of a win, setting up a potentially scrappy affair at The Valley.

“In my opinion, this is the start of a big month for Garner and Charlton Athletic. There’s a lot of games for Garner to get the Addicks back on track, with many of those coming at home. If results don’t come, pressure may pile on their boss and further direst will lie at the door of Thomas Sandgaard.

“They have a good chance to win here though. Oxford United are struggling on the road, but they are a side definitely capable of pushing for the play-offs again this season.

“I think Garner might get an important win here though.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-0 Oxford United

1 of 10 Who took over as caretaker manager after Russell Slade's departure in 2016? Jose Riga Kevin Nugent Lee Bowyer Johnnie Jackson

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams will have been hoping to be higher up in the table after this many games of the season. But whilst Oxford United look to be falling from their previous heights, Charlton still seem to be on an upwards trajectory under Garner.

“Although results haven’t been so great, Charlton are still playing some decent stuff and sooner or later, those performances will turn into wins.

“The Addicks know where the back of the net is and whist they’ve conceded a lot of goals this season, Oxford aren’t really scoring that many.

“I’m going to be bold and predict a comfortable home win for Charlton.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-0 Oxford United