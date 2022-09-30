Sutton United manager in the frame for the vacant Rotherham United job, says reporter

Sutton United manager Matt Gray is ‘in the frame’ to take over at Rotherham United, says Pete O’Rourke.

Rotherham United remain managerless after losing Paul Warne to Derby County.

A number of names have since been linked with the vacant job in South Yorkshire and the latest to be mentioned is Gray’s.

The 41-year-old is currently in charge of League Two side Sutton United.

He’s overseen more than 150 games in charge of the London club and has a win percentage of 45.56%, having guided the club to promotion from the National League last year.

And Gray could now make a further step up the Football League should he land the Rotherham job, with Football Insider reporter O’Rourke saying that he’s in the frame for the Millers vacancy: