Slaven Bilic discusses Watford’s managerial reputation as he gears up for Stoke City clash

Slaven Bilic has said he has no concerns about taking on the Watford job.

Watford sacked Rob Edwards earlier this week, after just two months and 10 Championship fixtures in charge.

Edwards was the club’s 17th manager under the current ownership and Bilic is now tasked with guiding the Hornets to an immediate return to the Premier League. If he fails, he may likely face the axe.

And speaking in his first pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend game v Stoke City, Bilic was asked whether or not he had any concerns when taking on the Watford job, given the club’s reputation for sacking managers.

He said:

“No. I’m the manager and I’ve been asked that question many, many times. Of course we would love to be given time, and time is crucial, time is very important, but it is very common for the clubs to change the managers, but to be fair I think I’m in a good position.

“Do you think that they [the Watford owners] appoint the managers to sack them? No, they appoint the managers to have success. Even in this situation where everybody is talking about Watford sacking the managers, number 16, 17 or whatever, I’m in a good position because they definitely don’t want to sack me. They want me to do good.”

Bilic has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan in January this year. He was there for a year, coming after his spell at West Brom in which he guided the Baggies to promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

Watford face Stoke City in the Championship on Sunday in what will be Bilic’s first game in charge.

1 of 10 What was the score when Watford lost to Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final? 5-0 6-0 7-0 8-0

Can Bilic last the test of time at Watford?

If Bilic can survive this season and lead the club into next season, then he’ll be one of the club’s more longer-term managers.

But the Watford board will have brought Bilic in to guide them to an immediate return to the Premier League and should he fail to achieve that, then he might become just another number at Vicarage Road.

A game away at Stoke City is a tough opener for Bilic. It remains to be seen what fans an expect from the Croat, but it’ll be exciting to see how his side line up against an Alex Neil side who will be hoping to frustrate the Hornets.

The game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.