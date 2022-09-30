‘Should be in a position to take all three points’ – Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic in the Championship this weekend.

Managerless Rotherham United see Wigan Athletic head to South Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon, in what should be a good game between last season’s top two sides in League One.

Both teams have started this season in strong fashion with the Millers sat in 8th place of the table going into this month’s international break, compared to the Latics in 12th.

A win for either side could lift them into the Championship play-off places tomorrow.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for the game between Rotherham and Wigan…

Luke Phelps

“Even before Rotherham lost Paul Warne, this would’ve been a difficult game to predict. I’m pleasantly surprised with how these two sides are performing this season and tomorrow’s game should be one of the more interesting ones in the Championship.

“I think Rotherham will be okay under the guidance of Lee Peltier tomorrow. He won’t change much, and nothing really needs to be changed, so I reckon Rotherham can come out of tomorrow’s game with a positive result.

“Still, Wigan are formidable in this league and proving tough to beat, so I think this could be a score draw.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic

James Ray

“The international break was a turbulent one for the Millers. Losing Paul Warne and failing to recruit a replacement means they have had to prepare for the tie in tricky circumstances.

“However, from these situations a newfound hunger and determination can emerge, so that’s what Richard Wood and Lee Peltier might need to rely on to get through this game.

“It’s not going to be easy though. Wigan Athletic have been impressive on the road and I think they might end the Millers’ undefeated home run.

“I expect a valiant effort from the home side, but the Latics should be in a position to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Wigan Athletic