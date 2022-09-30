Revealed: The highest-growing League Two youngsters on FIFA 23 career mode including Hartlepool United and Crawley Town youngsters

FIFA 23’s full release is now unleashed on the market and the gaming community will buy it in millions of units.

Here we take a look at League Two’s highest-growth youngsters in the career mode of the game.

10. Ellis Taylor, Hartlepool United – 14 growth

19-year-old Ellis Taylor is on loan at Hartlepool United from Sunderland and their U21 set-up.

The youngster starts the game with a 51 overall score but can grow by +14 to a potential 64 rating. Key attributes include 72 acceleration and 66 agility.

9. Daniel Chesters, Colchester United – 15 growth

Chesters is spending the season on loan with Colchester United from Premier League side West Ham.

He starts off in FIFA 23 with a 59 rating although this can be raised to 74 through career mode. Standing out in his stats are 84 balance and 72 acceleration ratings.

8. Sam McClelland, Barrow AFC +16 growth

McClelland is one of Chelsea’s talented young players currently out on loan in the Football League.

He starts the game with a 59 overall rating but with the potential to improve to a 75. Key attributes for the young defender include 69 heading accuracy, 60 slide tackle, and 68 strength ratings.

7. Ryley Towler, AFC Wimbledon – 16 growth

Young defender Towler is on loan at AFC Wimbledon from Bristol City’s U21s, having come up through the youth system at Ashton Gate.

The 20-year-old starts the game on a 59 overall rating but has the potential to reach a 75 in Career Mode. His standout stats include 61 heading accuracy and 61 stand tackle alongside 60 strength.

6. Tom Fellows, Crawley Town – 16 growth

Teen midfielder Fellows is on loan at Crawley Town for the season from West Brom.

The 19-year-old starts off the game with a 59 overall rating but this can be improved to 75 through career mode play. 84 acceleration and 82 sprint speed stand out as notable stats for the youngster.

5. Jack Jenkins, Salford City – 16 growth

Defensive midfielder Jenkins is on loan at Salford City for the season from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Whites’ prospect starts the game with a 62 overall but can be taken as high as a 78 through career mode play. Highlight ratings include a 72 balance and 70 acceleration score.

4. Elliott Bolton, AFC Wimbledon – 17 growth

Young midfielder Bolton has come up through the youth system at the London club.

He starts off in FIFA 23 with a 51 overall rating but career mode can see him improve by +17 to a potential 68 rating. Acceleration of 75 and a sprint speed of 74 help him to an overall pace rating of 74.

3. Teddy Jenks, Crawley Town – 17 growth

Youngster Jenks is on loan at Crawley Town from Brighton and Hove Albion’s U21 ranks.

He starts the game with a 58 overall rating but playing through career mode can see him rise to a 74 rating. Notable attributes include 72 acceleration and 71 balance.

2. Fin Back, Carlisle United – 17 growth

20-year-old Back is another youngster on loan from a Premier League side, this time Nottingham Forest and their U21s.

He starts out with a 57 overall rating but this can be improved by +17 to a potential 74 rating. The young right-back shines with 60 composure and 65 stamina ratings.

1. Cieran Slicker, Rochdale – 17 growth

Six-cap Scotland U21 international Slicker is on loan at Spotland from Premier League Champions, Manchester City.

The talented, young goalkeeper starts on a 52 overall but this can be taken to 69 through career mode. His standout stats include a 41 reactions rating and a 51 strength rating.