QPR make move for ex-Liverpool starlet, report reveals

QPR have offered a contract to former Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner after a successful trial with the club, West London Sport has revealed.

QPR boss Michael Beale has overseen the development of numerous youth talents over the course of his career.

He previously worked in the academies of Premier League giants like Liverpool and Chelsea, building some links that will hopefully bear fruit during his first senior managerial role with the R’s.

Now, as per West London Sport, Beale is now looking to reunite with a player he crossed paths with in Merseyside.

Their report states that following a successful trial, QPR have decided to offer a contract to free agent midfielder Dixon-Bonner. The 21-year-old left Liverpool this summer but has remained a free agent since, though it seems the R’s are keen to land him on a free transfer.

It is added that he’s seen as a similar option to Luke Amos, providing another solid option in the middle of the park.

One to watch…

Dixon-Bonner has a solid footballing education behind him after time in Arsenal and Liverpool’s youth academies.

He tasted senior action in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool but found most of his game time at youth level, so a move to QPR might give him a first chance at really nailing down a senior role.

Beale will be more than aware of what the midfielder is capable of having worked with him in the north west before. The R’s boss is well-versed in developing young talents, so it will be hoped Dixon-Bonner can go from strength to strength at Loftus Road if he puts pen to paper on a deal.