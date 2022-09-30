QPR boss predicts when Rob Dickie will return to action

“He’s unavailable for Saturday, maybe Tuesday is a little bit soon, but next Friday he will be declaring himself fit I would think.

“Rob knows what I think of him and he is slightly ahead of schedule, which is fantastic.”

QPR travel to Bristol City tomorrow before travelling to Sheffield United on the Tuesday. But they return to west London to face Reading the weekend after this, which is when we might see Dickie back in the matchday squad.

Will Dickie get back in the side?

In the two games that Dickie has missed, QPR have kept two clean sheets. That’s not necessarily because of Dickie’s absence, but QPR have looked solid with Leon Balogun in defence with names like Ethan Laird also starting to really impress in the back-line.

A game v Bristol City this weekend will be a real test of QPR’s mettle – the Robins have been free-scoring this season and QPR will come up against an in-form former striker in Nahki Wells.

Both teams have top-six aspirations this season and so it should be a hard-fought game at Ashton Gate, and if QPR can keep a third-straight clean sheet in this one then it will set a real precedent in the run-up to the winter break.

Beale will be mulling over his defensive options over the next couple of games, and Dickie might yet have to fight his way back into the side with Jake Clarke-Salter also closing in on a return to action.