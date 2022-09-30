‘Proving the doubters wrong’ – Swindon Town v Northampton Town prediction: The72

Swindon Town host Northampton Town in a League Two clash between two in-form sides this weekend.

Swindon Town come into this weekend’s clash with the Cobblers sitting in 9th place under Scott Lindsey.

The Robins have lost only once all season and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They defeated Grimsby Town 2-1 last time out to put themselves within touching distance of the play-offs after a strong start to life under Lindsey’s management following Ben Garner’s summer departure.

They face a formidable foe in the form of Northampton Town this weekend though.

Jon Brady’s free-scoring Cobblers occupy 2nd place coming into the fixture, losing just once. Since that defeat to Doncaster Rovers in late August, Town have won four consecutive games, defeating Stockport County 2-1 last weekend.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have moved to make their score predictions…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call between two sides who will be looking to pick up a statement win this weekend.

“If I’m honest, I thought Swindon Town would struggle more than they have. However, Lindsey has been a breath of fresh air in the dugout and he’s now proving the doubters wrong, including myself.

“The visit of Northampton Town is a real test of their mettle though. Brady’s men are vicious in attack with Sam Hoskins in blistering form, setting up an intriguing clash between the pair.

“Again, a tough one to predict, but I think I’m going to back the Cobblers.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1-3 Northampton Town

Luke Phelps

“Northampton and Swindon go into this game in decent form, so it should make for a pretty interesting affair in League Two this weekend.

“Northampton hold the better league position though, and their away form is pretty impressive so I can see them going into this game as the favourites, especially with Swindon proving to be beatable at home.

“It won’t be an easy one for either side though, with only six points separating these two sides, but I can see Northampton just edging this one, and closing the gap to runaway leaders Leyton Orient.”

Score prediction: Swindon Town 1-2 Northampton Town