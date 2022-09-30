Potential break clause and financial penalties in Ciaran Clark’s loan from Newcastle United to Sheffield United revealed by reporter

YorkshireLive reporter Nathan Hemmingham has suggested that Sheffield United ‘will have a break clause’ in Ciaran Clark’s loan deal from Newcastle United.

Clark joined Sheffield United on loan from Newcastle United in the summer.

But the 33-year-old has featured just twice in the Championship so far this season owing to injury, and a recent report The Telegraph revealed that Newcastle United are still paying wages for a number of players not currently at the club.

One of those players is Clark, with the same report revealing that the Irishman earns around £40,000-a-week at St James’ Park and that the Blades are paying roughly a third of that number.

When asked in a recent Q&A whether or not Sheffield United can simply cut short Clark’s loan spell, YorkshireLive reporter Hemmingham wrote:

“It’s not as easy to just cancel loans. United will have made a financial commitment to pay a contribution to his wages for the season. There will be a break clause in there for Heckingbottom and the club to review in January if he’s not back.

“He can go back for treatment if Newcastle want that but there will be financial penalties for ending a loan early, so it doesn’t make sense to do that. He’s on the recovery trail and progressing so one to review in January I suspect if he suffers another setback and doesn’t feature.”

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

Sheffield United have a few players currently on loan, including James McAtee and Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Cutting short Clark’s loan deal in January would free up a loan space for manager Paul Heckingbottom, but he might fancy keeping Clark around given the recent injury blow to Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Clark though is still a few weeks away from a potential return to action for Championship leaders Sheffield United.

Can Clark make an impact?

Clark is certainly an experienced player with a lot to offer at Championship level. He’s endured a tough few seasons having fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle United and now having endured a tough start to life at Bramall Lane.

But Heckingbottom isn’t the type of manager to turn his nose up at a player like Clark who could yet become an important player for Sheffield United, in what could yet become a fruitful season for the Blades.

They return to action v Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.