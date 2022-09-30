‘One of the best in this league’ – Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle visit Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

The Chairboys have had a disappointing start to the season, having won on only three occasions suggesting they are struggling to recover from the loss of some established squad members in the summer.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were defeated 3-1 in their previous fixture by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough despite Sam Vokes’ 10th-minute strike, leaving the Blues in 17th place.

The Pilgrims have thrived under the leadership of Steven Schumacher and are unbeaten in their last six games, which has seen them rise to the summit of the third tier.

Schumacher’s team were the winners in last Sunday’s outing against Ipswich Town, with goals from Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker giving the Greens three points to take the top spot off their Suffolk visitors.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Ainsworth has done a phenomenal job with the Chairboys, but they have shown signs of regression this campaign with too much reliance on the magic of Anis Mehmeti to produce matchwinning moments, whereas they were previously effective as a whole group.

“Schumacher has carried on from where Ryan Lowe left off and used those foundations to build a team capable of challenging for promotion to the Championship, which has proved successful in their opening ten games.

“It will be a shock if the Blues can deal with the force of the Pilgrims as they continue their surge towards a prosperous campaign.”

Score prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Plymouth Argyle

James Ray

“After fighting it out valiantly in the Championship and scrapping with some of League One’s best over past seasons, this season seems like it’s on where Wycombe Wanderers need to take time to focus on the long-term and rebuild after some key summer departures.

“Their previously strong defence hasn’t looked so formidable this season, and Plymouth Argyle might exploit that.

“Schumacher’s side are one of the best in this league and after their comeback win against fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, I can see them continuing in their rich vein of form and taking all three points here.”

Score prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 1-3 Plymouth Argyle