Mowbray offers detailed verdict on Ross Stewart’s potential return date for Sunderland

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says he’s unsure whether or not Ross Stewart will feature before the World Cup.

Stewart remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

The Scot has missed the last few outings for his side now with initial reports suggesting that Stewart would be out for at least six weeks.

But with the season pausing in mid-November for the World Cup, it makes things a little more tricky for Mowbray and Stewart.

Speaking to ChronicleLive about a potential return date for the 26-year-old, Mowbray had this to say:

“I don’t know [if he’ll be back before the break]. I think he’ll be on the grass before then, but it’s a case of how quickly we feel he can get up to speed and how quickly he feels [up to speed] in himself.

“What you wouldn’t want to do is rush him back to play in one game before the World Cup break when you could give him the extra three weeks and make sure he is fully ready and up to speed going into the Millwall game after that.

“I don’t know, we’ll see. But we’re looking forward to getting him back.”