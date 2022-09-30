Middlesbrough manager speaks out on links to vacant Bournemouth job

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on the speculation linking him to the Bournemouth job, in an interview which appears on Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have started the season slowly so far, winning just twice in their opening 10 games. Yet the reputation of manager Wilder means links to vacant jobs either higher up the division or in the Premier League are expected, regardless of his current performance.

With Scott Parker having left his post as Bournemouth boss, Wilder was the bookies’ favourite to secure the role, yet the Boro boss has distanced himself.

Speaking to the press ahead of Middlesbrough’s visit to Coventry City this weekend, he was asked about the links, labelling them as ‘nonsense’.

“100% not. It’s nonsense what’s happened. I dealt with that speculation a month ago and I put it to bed. It’s come from nowhere and it’s not needed by anybody. I’ve just laughed it off.”

“It’s part of the industry that we just have to deal with,” he said later.

“I think it’s maybe a bit disrespectful to the other club that is being talked about because they’ve got someone in place doing fabulously well at the moment. It’s disrespectful to me, the football club here and everyone concerned.

“They [the supporters] have been great with me right the way through and that’s the disappointing thing when you see the nonsense that comes out over the last two weeks that ‘I want to go, I want to do this, I want to do that’. You hear about it and you have to get on with it and deal with it.”

Wilder had previously been linked to the vacant Burnley job last season after Sean Dyche was sacked and he failed to rule out the switch to Turf Moor. This time around Middlesbrough fans will take great comfort in the fact he has distanced himself from the Bournemouth job.

As he mentions, it is something that crops up from time to time whenever there are vacant roles up and down the footballing pyramid, but it is about focusing on the task at hand, dealing with it and getting on with it.

With Boro having struggled so far this campaign, Wilder’s focus will ultimately be on this weekend’s clash with Coventry City. A win could take them as high as 14th and well clear of the bottom three, and this will ultimately be the manager’s goal and not making strides to becoming the new Cherries boss.