Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face Hull City with four expected to remain sidelined

Luton Town journey to Hull City in the Championship this evening.

It has been a solid start to the season for the Hatters, currently sitting in a mid-table position after picking up eight points from their last five games.

The Bedfordshire side have also been clinical in the final third recently, finding the net eight times in five outings.

The now managerless Tigers on the other hand have had a tough time as of late losing their last four games with a number of key first-team players currently out injured. The Yorkshire side have been woeful in front of goal recently, failing to score in their previous three matches.

A win for Luton Town could see them move into a play-off spot, whilst Hull City would move away from the relegation if they pick up all three points.

Luton Town team news

Midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is still on the road to recovery after sustaining a knee injury against Huddersfield Town last season.

James Shea is still unavailable, injuring his knee during a fixture last season against Cardiff City. Glen Rea is questionable having been out since March with a knee injury he picked up during a loan spell with Wigan Athletic.

Key player Harry Cornick is also still getting back to full fitness after picking up an injury during training last month.

Predicted XI (3-4-1-2)

Horvath (GK)

Burke

Lockyer

Potts

Bree

Lansbury

Clark

Bell

Campbell

Woodrow

Morris

Nathan Jones has successfully stabilised Luton Town since joining, turning them into a genuine Championship threat that have been challenging for the top spots in recent seasons.

The additions of playmakers such as Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow undoubtedly give the Hatters even more of a cutting edge in the final third.

Hull City may have their work cut out for them against Luton Town side that have been a formidable unit for some time.

The match kicks off at 20:00pm this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.