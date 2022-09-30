Journalist shares West Brom’s potential stance on Steve Bruce as return to action draws closer

An emerging report from Shropshire Star says that West Brom view the ‘next handful of fixtures’ as ‘crucial’ in dictating Steve Bruce’s future as manager.

Bruce is a man under pressure. West Brom fans are unhappy with hat they’ve seen so far and rightly so, with their side slumped in 21st place of the Championship table after the opening 10 games of the season.

And after bringing in some big-name players over the summer, the Baggies officials may well share the same feelings.

A draw away at Norwich City going into this international break perhaps saved Bruce’s job for another few games. But an emerging report from Shropshire Star has suggested that Bruce may well have only a few more games to prove his worth.

Lewis Cox writes:

“It is understood the club viewed the next handful of fixtures after the international break as crucial for the manager to turn around the club’s fortunes.”

West Brom return to action at home to Swansea City tomorrow, before travelling to Preston North End and then hosting Luton Town.

The next few games…

A home game v Swansea City is a pretty nice game for Bruce’s side to return to. It’s certainly not an easy one, but there’s more difficult opponents in the Championship and it’s a good opportunity for West Brom to return to winning ways.

A trip to Preston will be a difficult test between two sides who can really struggle in front of goal in these cagier affairs, whilst a home game v Luton Town is an unpredictable one.

For Bruce then, he has a fairly decent run of games ahead of him, but he really needs to pick up maybe two wins and a draw to prove that he’s the man for the job.

Another string of bland performances and missed points could well lead to his sacking.

West Brom v Swansea City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.