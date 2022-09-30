‘I’ll back them’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Hull City v Luton Town

Hull City host Luton Town in the Championship tonight.

It promises to be a difficult game for both sides, with the Tigers looking to avoid a fifth-straight defeat in the league and the Hatters hoping to move into the play-off places with a win.

And ahead of the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his predictions for the game.

He writes:

“Four defeats on the bounce heading into an international break usually spells trouble for a manager, but Hull have held faith in Shota Arveladze, and he’ll be desperate to repay that on Friday night.

“Luton’s season looks like it is slowly coming together, with Carlton Morris looking a fantastic acquisition for them with his form in recent weeks. I’ll back them to pile more pressure on the Tigers.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 2-1 win for the Hatters.

Hull City have hit a rough patch in their season. After starting brightly, they’ve since tumbled down the Championship table after a torrid run of form which has seen them lose five of their last six league outings.

Luton meanwhile started the campaign slowly, but they’ve since suffered just one defeat in six, propelling them up the table and in with a chance of moving into the play-off places tonight.

A tough game for both sides…

Despite Luton being the team in form ahead of tonight, Hull will certainly give them a game.

The Tigers have a lot of talented players in their ranks and after a two-week break, Shota Arveladze’s side could come out firing.

They showed in the earlier stages of the season that they can really hurt teams in the Championship and so Nathan Jones should be cautious of his opponents tonight.

But Luton are starting to look like the side that reached the play-offs last season, and they’ll view this game as a must-win.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and it’ll be shown live on Sky Sports.