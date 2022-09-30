‘I have a feeling…’ – David Prutton reveals score prediction for Stoke City’s clash with Watford

Stoke City host Watford in the Championship this weekend and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the tie.

Stoke City have endured an inconsistent start to life under the management of Alex Neil.

The Scot got his first Potters win over Hull City shortly before the break prior to a 0-0 draw with QPR, so he’ll be hoping to make it three undefeated and make some progress up the Championship table against a Watford side who are also under new management.

As has become somewhat routine at Vicarage Road, they wasted no time in parting ways with manager Rob Edwards after an underwhelming start to the season, bringing experienced operator Slaven Bilic in as his replacement immediately.

The ex-West Ham and West Brom boss takes charge of his first game here and will be keen to get off to a winning start.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Stoke City to emerge 2-1 victors, dealing the Croatian a defeat to begin his reign. Here’s what he had to say ahead of the game:

“It would have been a productive couple of weeks for Alex Neil as he looks to continue to embed his plans with his new side. Although to be fair a month in the job makes him pretty long-serving in this season’s Championship!

“I feel like all I’m talking about is managers coming and going, but that really has been the story of the last couple of weeks, with Watford replacing Rob Edwards with Slaven Bilic. He led West Brom to promotion last time he was in this league, and will be hoping to get a similar tune out of his new side. I have a feeling he could start with defeat here, however.”

1 of 10 Who was Stoke City's top scorer during their 2008/09 Premier League season? James Beattie Kenwyne Jones Ricardo Fuller Liam Lawrence

The task at hand…

Both Neil and Bilic have been tasked with turning around the fortunes of their respective sides after poor starts to the season.

As Prutton said, Stoke City will have had the whole international break to further settle into their new play style under their new boss, so that could work in their favour in their bid to overcome the Hornets.

Bilic has been around the block and back though, and it will be hoped his experience can guide Watford back towards the upper-end of the table.

The clash kicks off at midday on Sunday and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.