‘I fancy them to nick this one’ – Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for Cardiff City v Burnley

Burnley travel to South Wales to face Cardiff City this weekend and pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the tie.

Burnley come into this tie in fine fettle, losing just one of their opening 10 Championship games under Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets are playing football on the front foot for the first time in a while, and with a new-look squad assembled, they look as though they could still be up there come the end of the season as serious promotion contenders.

As for Cardiff City, they looked to have taken steps in the right direction under Steve Morison despite a poor run of form, so his sacking earlier this month dealt a real shock to the Bluebirds’ support.

Mark Hudson is now in charge on a caretaker basis and will be determined to prove he’s the next man for the job in South Wales.

Ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his prediction, backing Burnley to snatch a 1-0 away win. He said

“I must admit I was a little disappointed to see Steve Morison dismissed. Not much surprises me anymore in this league, but considering the job he was given to overhaul the squad and the playing style, it was always going to take time. You just don’t get that in the Championship when you aren’t getting results.

“Burnley have given Vincent Kompany the time to rejig a squad and a style, albeit with more resources, and they are well placed heading into the run up to the World Cup. I fancy them to nick this one.”

A tough one to call…

On paper, Burnley should have the firepower in their ranks to overcome Cardiff City.

While they’ve thrived in front of goal, the Bluebirds have struggled to find the back of the net. However, the cliche of the new manager bounce could give Hudson the wind in his sails to inspire his side to an impressive result, though it won’t be an easy task.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon with both sides hunting for three points.