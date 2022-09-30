Heckingbottom shares optimistic injury update on Sheffield United man Ahmedhodzic

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has played down the severity of Anel Ahmedhodzic’s recent injury blow.

Earlier this month, a report from the Bosnian FA revealed that Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic had sustained a thigh injury, and that he’d be out of action for up to four weeks.

It ruled him out of his nation’s international fixtures this month, but speaking to The Star ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash v Birmingham City, Heckingbottom has provided a new update on Ahmedhodzic.

He said that the defender ‘might’ not be out for as much as four weeks, before going on to say:

“We knew he was feeling it. Anel had a little issue a while back and yes, there’s damage there. But it’s not snapped or torn.

“He wanted to play (against Preston North End earlier this month). He played through the game, which tells you something.

“At no point did we feel as if we were going to have to take him off.”

Ahmedhodzic joined the Blades from Malmo this summer. He made an immediate impact having featured nine times in the Championship so far, scoring three goals.

His presence at the back has helped to make Sheffield United formidable in the Championship this season, with Heckingbottom’s side currently three points clear at the top of the table and having kept clean sheets in each of their last four outings.

Fans would’ve feared the worst when initial news of Ahmedhodzic’s injury came about.

But Heckingbottom’s recent update should calm those nerves – it seems like the defender is definitely set to miss out v Birmingham City this weekend, but it doesn’t seem like he’s set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

A game v Blues this weekend is another tough assignment for Sheffield United, but it’s certainly a winnable fixture.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.