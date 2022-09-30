‘Could be in danger’ – Blackpool v Norwich City prediction: The72

Blackpool entertain Norwich City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, hosting their first home fixture since the end of August.

Michael Appleton’s men will be glad to be back in Lancashire, after losing the last two on the road, including a humbling 3-0 defeat to last year’s League One runners-up Rotherham United.

The Seasiders’ home form doesn’t fare too much better though, picking up just four points from four outings this campaign.

However, Appleton will be happy to see some returning faces to the first-team squad, with the international break allowing the likes of Patino and the recently suspended Madine to get back to full speed.

Norwich City will also be buoyed by some welcome injury news, with Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele back in training this week. The defensive pair have been ever-presents in the Canaries backline this term, and with neither featuring for their respective countries in their latest round of Nations League fixtures, both should feel well rested for the long trip from Norfolk.

Dean Smith’s side are now unbeaten in seven, managing to assemble a strong run after an underwhelming start to the season.

However, the club have picked up just six points from their four matches away from Carrow Road, which included defeats to lowly Hull City and Cardiff City.

Prior to Saturday’s clash, a handful of our writers have offered their predictions:

Ryan Murray

”Norwich City will be desperate to close the gap on Sheffield United, who took advantage of the Canaries slip-up at home to West Brom last time out, by dispatching Preston North End at Deepdale and extending their lead to three points at the top.

“Blackpool will still be undoubtedly short on confidence, with their only win since the middle of August coming against a struggling Huddersfield Town side.

“It may not be as convincing as some think, but I fancy Dean Smith’s troops to run out comfortable victors.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-2 Norwich City

James Ray

“As much have Blackpool have shown they can spring a surprise since their return to the Championship in 2021, I have the feeling they’re going to have their work cut out this weekend.

“They face a Norwich City side that has looked formidable since their stuttering start and I think they’ll take the win here.

“The Tangerines need to be careful after slipping towards the relegation zone. For me, they’re a side that could be in danger this season and while a game against automatic promotion candidates Norwich City might not be the best indicator of where they stand, they’ll want to avoid a heavy loss.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 0-3 Norwich City