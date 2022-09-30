Bruce says ‘very good’ West Brom signing could make debut v Swansea City this weekend

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that Tom Rogic ‘will be involved’ in the side to face Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow.

Rogic is the latest addition to the West Brom side. He recently signed on a free transfer after leaving Celtic at the end of last season, and he’s used this month’s international break to get up to speed.

And ahead of tomorrow’s home game v Swansea City, Bruce has provided an update on the Australian international, saying:

“He will be involved.

“These last couple of weeks have allowed us to get plenty of intense work into him in a bid to get him as close to where we need him to be in a physical sense.

“He’s crammed a lot of work in over the last ten days. Having watched him over the international break in training, he’s a very, very good footballer.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a big addition for us.”

Rogic was a fan favourite during his time at Celtic. He spent 10 years at the club and was a constant source of goals and assists, and he joins a Baggies midfield which was bolstered by the likes of Jed Wallace, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu over the summer.

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for West Brom? Geoff Horsfield Robert Koren

Down to Bruce…

With so many creative players at his disposal, it’s now down to Bruce to use his knowledge and experience to get the best out of his players.

A game v Swansea City this weekend is a good oppurtunity for the Baggies to showcase some of their attacking prowess, which is yet to be fully unlocked this season.

Bruce could really do with a win to ease some mounting pressure on him, and Rogic could yet come off the bench to make a difference and alleviate some of that pressure on Bruce.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.