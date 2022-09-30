Blackpool’s deal for free agent still on the table as midfield star suffers fresh injury setback

Blackpool man Keshi Anderson has suffered a new setback in his injury recovery with a deal for Liam Bridcutt still possible, reporter Sean McGinlay has revealed.

Blackpool’s midfield injury crisis has seen them heavily linked with a dip into the free agent market.

Former Lincoln City man Bridcutt is one who has been looked at by the Tangerines as Michael Appleton bids to deal with the midfield injury crisis that has hit the club in the early stages of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

One man who has been sidelined as part of the ongoing injury issues is versatile midfielder Anderson.

The 27-year-old is yet to feature this season and now, it has emerged that he has suffered a new setback.

Reporting on Twitter, Lancs Live reporter McGinlay has said Anderson has now pulled his quad and will face ‘a few weeks’ out.

Interestingly though, he notes that the deal to bring Bridcutt in as another option in the middle of the park is ‘still on the table’, offering Appleton and Blackpool a potential solution to their midfield worries.

A deal worth striking?

The saga surrounding Blackpool’s hunt for free agent midfielders has dragged on for some time now.

Many might have thought that if a deal was there to be done, it would have been struck by now. However, with the move still not off the cards, it might finally be time to get it done and bring him through the doors.

He’s an experienced leader and, importantly, another option in the middle of the park.

It will allow Anderson ample time to get back to full fitness and return to action when he’s ready rather than risk bringing him back too early and suffer another setback.