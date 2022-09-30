Acun Ilicali reveals key reason behind Hull City’s significant Shota Arveladze decision

Hull City have made the decision to part ways with manager Shota Arveladze, the club has confirmed today.

Hull City brought Arveladze in earlier this year, with Acun Ilicali naming him as boss shortly after he completed his takeover at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers backed him in the summer too, leading the total revamp of the squad on Humberside ahead of the new season.

However, after a promising start to the campaign, form has dipped dramatically for Arveladze, leading to significant pressure from supporters. And now, the club have made a decision on his future.

As announced on the club’s official website, Hull City have made the decision to part ways with the Georgian boss. Chairman and owner Ilicali stated that after discussions during the international break, it became clear the club and the head coach’s views were not aligned, leading to the sacking. He said:

“During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club. As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren’t aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

“Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.

“Our focus is now supporting Andy and the squad and finding the best possible candidate to drive this club forward.”

Andy Dawson will now lead the club on an interim basis.

Questionable timing?

Pressure was piling on Arveladze before the international break, so to leave until the day of their first game back is odd.

It awaits to be seen if they have had potential targets in their sights before making a final decision, but even if that was the case, it would surely have been beneficial to let interim boss Dawson start coaching his side in the event he would have to lead them.

That’s how it’s panned out and now, Ilicali and co are in need of a new boss.

Arveladze leaves the Tigers with an average of 1.1 points per game from his 30 matches in charge.